Tempo 54 Drumline Showcase returns to CCU

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will feature drum lines from historically black colleges and universities on Saturday, March 28, 2015.

Tempo 54 will allow drum lines to display their precision, technique, and style with well-timed moves and performances.

Drum lines that will perform this year include Benedict College, Winston-Salem State University, and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at Coastal Carolina Universities HTC Center. General admission tickets are $10.

The HTC Center is located at 104 Founders Drive, Conway, SC, 29579. For more information, contact Jamie Piperato at (843)349-2792.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.