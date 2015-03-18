CCU announces 2015 Spring Concert Artist

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will hold its 2015 Spring Concert at the HTC Center on April 20 at 7 p.m.

According to Coastal Activity Board, the artist to perform at the concert will be rapper Wale.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=7634#.VQmvYY7F9AY and the special offer code is CCU15WALE.

HTC Center is located at 104 Founders Drive, Conway, S.C. 29579.

Related links

Coastal Activities Board on Facebook

Coastal Activities Board on Twitter

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.