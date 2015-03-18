SC teams compete in Palmetto Lower State Swimming Championships - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SC teams compete in Palmetto Lower State Swimming Championships

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Palmetto Lower State Swimming Championships will be hosted at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The swimming championships will take place March 19-21. The meet will begin at 8 a.m.

More than 260 swimmers will represent nine teams from Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Florence, Charleston, Bluffton, Lexington and Mount Pleasant.

