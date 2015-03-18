SC teams compete in Palmetto Lower State Swimming Championships

The Palmetto Lower State Swimming Championships will be hosted at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center.

The swimming championships will take place March 19-21. The meet will begin at 8 a.m.

More than 260 swimmers will represent nine teams from Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, Florence, Charleston, Bluffton, Lexington and Mount Pleasant.

