Join the WMBF News Team in the March for Babies May 2

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The WMBF News Team is proud to join the thousands of other compassionate teams across the country to support the March of Dimes and the March for Babies.

In South Carolina, African-American babies are twice as likely to be born pre-term. Pre-term birth is the leading cause of infant death and a major cause of development delays and long-term health problems.

Help the March of Dimes raise awareness and funds so that more babies can be born healthy.

Register to sponsor the WMBF News team at the Greater Pee Dee March for Babies on Saturday, May 2 at the McLeod Health and Fitness Center: http://marchforbabies.org/team/wmbfnews

If you would like to join the Great Pee Dee March for Babies, or one of the other marches happening around the country, find more information at: http://www.marchforbabies.org

