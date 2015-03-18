Interact with technology experts at Grand Strand TechEXPO

The expo will feature audio-visual systems, computer and smartphone security, computer repair for homes and businesses and much more. (Source: GSTC).

The 6th Annual Grand Strand TechEXPO will be held Tuesday, March 24. (Source: Grand Strand Technology Council).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The 6th Annual Grand Strand TechEXPO will be held Tuesday, March 24.

The event hosted by the Grand Strand Technology Council will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in Hall A. Technology products and services will be on display. Experts will also be available for discussion and advice about technology.

The expo will feature audio-visual systems, computer and smartphone security, computer repair for homes and businesses and much more.

In addition to the expo, there will be an Horry County Schools Technology Fair. More than 1,200 students will present technology projects and demonstrations. The fair will take place in exhibit halls B and C.

Admission is free and the public is invited.

