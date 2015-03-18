Fire crews battle blaze near X Gym Fitness Center

Once crews are able to get into the area, they should be able to get the fire out quickly, according to Van Aernem. (Source: Jonathan Dick).

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a fire between XGym and a golf course near George Bishop Parkway. (Source: Jonathan Dick )

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are working to contain a fire between X Gym Fitness Center and a golf course near George Bishop Parkway.

According to Chief Brian Van Aernem with HCFR, a small fire in the wooded area behind the X Gym was reported around 12 p.m. Wednesday. Van Aernem said the fire was slow moving and firefighters were having trouble gaining access to the area.

Once crews are able to get into the area, they should be able to get the fire out quickly, according to Van Aernem.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.