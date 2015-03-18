Committee to select bid for lawn care, median maintenance along Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A committee is scheduled to approve the bid for lawn care and median maintenance along Highway 501. The area stretches from Tanger Outlets to Pottery Bridge at the Intracoastal Waterway.

The contract is set to expire, said Horry County Spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier.

Lawn maintenance businesses place bids, which are then selected by the committee.

The recommendation will be made Friday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m. in the Administrator's Conference Room at the Horry County Government and Justice Center, 1301 Second Avenue in Conway.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.