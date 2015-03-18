North Myrtle Beach man charged after alleged sexual abuse, police say

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach man was arrested after allegedly committing inappropriate sexual actions toward three young girls.

54-year-old Bryan Furman was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first, second and third degree. He was also charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

North Myrtle Beach Police responded to 2nd Avenue South in reference to the criminal sexual conduct case. The mother of the victims told police that her 15-year-old daughter accused Furman of inappropriately touching her and her two younger sisters who are 13 and 10 years old. The victim also said the suspect made them commit sexual acts. According to the police report, the victim said “no” several times.

The victims told police that some of the acts occurred at the park on Hill Street and at Furman's residence. These actions allegedly happened for several years before one of the victims told her mother, fearing what might happen to her and her sisters.

