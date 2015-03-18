Florence leaders head to the statehouse for Florence County Day

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - On Tuesday, local legislators met with state lawmakers all in an effort to grow the county.

The one-day event is called Florence County Day, and it offers fresh perspective and the opportunity to continue building relationships to keep Florence County Growing.



“Florence County Day is a great opportunity for people to come up here and speak to legislators and tell them about what we are doing in our community, of course it's very unique that we have senate pro temp as our senator and the speaker as our neighbor in Darlington,” said Stephen Wukela, Mayor of the City of Florence.



Jobs, economic development and local funding were just some of the issues leaders discussed with state lawmakers. Tuesday marked the 12th year county leaders have met with those legislators to find way to make the Florence area better.



“You can see from the speeches that have been given that there is a lot of activity going on in Florence. As I said, as the spring is upon us the hard hats will be coming out like daises and that's exactly what's going on,” Wukela said.



