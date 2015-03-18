Suspects drive to Conway plumbing business, steal equipment, police say

Horry County Police are searching for two suspects who stole equipment from a Conway business.(Source: Horry County Police).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police are searching for two suspects who stole equipment from a Conway business.

According to police, two men drove a two-tone work truck onto Four Star Plumbing located on 2385 Highway 544 on Sunday, March 8 around 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. The men stole equipment worth thousands of dollars. Security cameras at the business captured the two men taking the equipment.

The truck the suspects operated is believed to be a Ford 250 or 350, police say. The truck is described as having a white cab and dark gray tool boxes completing the rest of the body. It also has a light bar on the roof of the cab, spot lights on the rear and a white crane, according to officials.

Officials say suspects were seen wearing reflective work vests at the time of the theft.

Equipment was taken from another Conway business on Monday, March 17. Officers with Conway Police Department responded to the area of Pickens Road, around 10 p.m. in regards to a reported stolen excavator.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact HCPD at 248-1520 or call the Tip Line at 843-915-TIPS.

