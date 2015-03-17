Progress shown at Cipriana Park at Grande Dunes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Construction crews have made progress on the new entrance at Cipriana Park at Grande Dunes.

The developer plans to start construction on 45 new homes this spring.

Construction crews have begun clearing land for new roads, converting the construction entrance into the long planned main entrance, and digging out a new lake for water front new homesites.

