Voters show tremendous support for Murrells Inlet-Garden City district millage increase

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County voters showed a tremendous amount of support at the polls Tuesday as 1,437 supporters voted in favor of the Murrells Inlet-Garden City fire district millage increase, while 60 voted no, according to the Horry County Elections Office.

Results will be made official Thursday at 10 a.m.

In Georgetown County, voters sung along to the same tune. More than 500 voters showed favor for the increase, while 79 voted no on the ballot.

The current millage rate is 10; the supported vote, once made official, will enable a four mill increase, to total 14.

The increase will generate an extra $900,000 in the first year.

The funds will build a fourth station and pay the salaries of nine additional first responders. It will also pay for general expenses for all four stations with MIGCFR.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.