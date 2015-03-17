Free document shredding offered for Georgetown County residents

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (News Release) — The Georgetown County Department of Public Services, in conjunction with Arnett AME Church and Georgetown Outreach Ministries Inc., announces a free, secure document shredding event, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m-2 p.m.

The following information was released by the department and organization:

The event will take place at Georgetown Outreach Ministries, Inc., 2921 Highmarket St.

Representatives from Iron Mountain Shredding will be onsite to securely destroy sensitive materials, such as old utility bills, bank statements, medical records, cancelled checks, tax returns or any other documents members of the public would like to have permanently destroyed. Newspapers, magazines, brochures, photos and file folders will also be accepted. It is not necessary to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands before shredding.

All Georgetown County residents are encouraged to takeadvantage of this free community event.

What: Free document shredding event for residents of Georgetown County

When: Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Georgetown Outreach Ministries

2921 Highmarket St., Georgetown