Brookgreen Garden to host "Diggin It" garden festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens will host its annual garden festival on Saturday, March 21.

The “Diggin It” garden festival will offer a full day of expert and entertaining gardening advice.

The featured speaker for the event will be Dr. Allan Armitage, who has lectured worldwide and will hold a morning and afternoon program. He has received the Medal of Honor from the Garden Club of America and the National Educator Award from the American Horticultural Society.

Dr. Robert Polomski will return and give two lectures during the event. He has published research in scientific journals and authored regional gardening books.

According to Brookgreen Gardens the list of events are:

• Dr. Robert Polomski - 10 a.m. - 11a.m. - Learn to avoid these top 10 landscape mistakes

• Dr. Allan Armitage - 11:15 am – 12:15 pm - Tales From The Gardens: Who in the World is Nellie Stevens?

• Dr. Robert Polomski - 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. - Have you checked your trees recently? Learn how to inspect your trees to keep them and you safe.

• Dr. Allan Armitage - 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. - Color - People Never Get Tired Of It

The event will also have a silent auction, private evening tours with Vice-President of Horticulture, Brookgreen Gardens plant collection talk and tour, landscape design for your yard, horticulturist for a day, horticulture consultation for your landscape, and early bird shopping for spring plant sale.

“Diggin It” programs will be held in the Wall Lowcountry Center Auditorium at Brookgreen Gardens.

