CCU to send off men's basketball team in special way

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University will host a Team Send-Off in order for fans to show their Chanticleer pride on Wednesday, March 18, 2015.

The men's basketball team will travel to Omaha, Nebraska to play the Wisconsin Badgers in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

The Team Send-Off will be located at the HTC Center at Gate 3 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Coastal will take on Wisconsin Friday, March 20 at 9:20 p.m.

