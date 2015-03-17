Soaring population, changing demographics draws politicians to Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Well-known Republican Jeb Bush is scheduled to appear for a breakfast meeting in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday morning.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse on 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. It is open to the public and is hosted by the Horry County Republican Party. Tickets cost $25 each; the event is a fundraiser for Bush.

So why did Bush choose to stop in Myrtle Beach?

Horry County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation. With a soaring population and changing demographics, many more retirees, transplants, people coming in from up North and the Midwest are calling Horry County home.

Political experts say we can expect many more candidates coming through to engage people, pull them into the discussion, and encourage them to get out and vote, which is why it's important to pay attention this early on.

