Consider This: Back to Back Tournament Appearances: Go CCU!

The excitement is building as the NCAA Tournament is about to start and Coastal Carolina University makes another appearance.

The Chanticleers pulled a number 16 seed and will face number one seed Wisconsin on Friday with a back to back trips to the Big Dance.

Consider this: This is quite an accomplishment and one I hope our community recognizes and rallies behind.

It shows the talent and dedication of the players and coaches and it gives our local university national exposure to show the growth and opportunities it provides for students.

I hope that school spirit is felt throughout the Grand Strand. Our Sports Team is on the road to Omaha… to cover the home team.

Go CCU!

