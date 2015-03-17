'Stop will be installed' signs pop up at Seaboard Commons center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - You may have noticed the “stop will be installed” signs recently at the intersection of Seaboard Street at Commons Avenue.

Never heard of Commons Avenue? It's the exit from US 17 that takes drivers into the Seaboard Commons center, which includes Lowe's and Target.

The city is in the process of reversing which drivers have to stop at that intersection.

Currently, vehicles on Seaboard Street must stop for traffic on Commons Avenue.

As part of the changeover, a four-way stop will be installed – temporarily – so that drivers on Commons Avenue have time to adjust.

The four-way stop will appear on or about March 17. Then, on or about March 31, the four-way stop will become a two-way stop, with drivers on Seaboard Street getting the go-ahead and drivers on Commons Avenue getting the stop signs.

