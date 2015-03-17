Monday after the Masters releases celebrity participants - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Monday after the Masters releases celebrity participants

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Monday after the Masters has released the name of the 2015 celebrities who are scheduled to appear at the tournament.

The list as of now includes:

Steve Azar - Musician

Chris Barron - Musician

Rick Barry – NBA

Shane Battier - NBA

Tajh Boyd - NFL

Mark Bryan - Musician

Javier Colon - Musician

Andrew Copeland - Musician

Jimbo Covert - NFL

Patrick Davis– Musician

Patrick DiMarco - NFL

Shawn Drover– Musician

Debbie Dunning - Actress

Dean Felber - Hootie & the Blowfish

Ric Flair- Wrestler

Jackie Flynn- Comedian / Actor

Colt Ford - Musician

Grant Fuhr - NHL

Denny Hamlin - NASCAR

Chris Kirkpatrick - Musician

Johnny Lee - Musician

Jim Leyritz - MLB

Aaron Lewis - Musician

Edwin McCain - Musician

Jim McMahon - NFL

Nathan Morris - Musician

Larry the Cable Guy - Comedian

Preston Pohl - Musician

Mike Quick - NFL

Darius Rucker - Hootie & the Blowfish

Detlef Schrempf - NBA

Sterling Sharpe - NFL

Connor Shaw – NFL

Bruce Smith - NFL

Jim Sonefeld - Hootie & the Blowfish

Shawn Stockman - Musician

Golden Tate - NFL

Dan Tyminski - Musician

Gary Valentine - Comedian / Actor

Michael Waltrip – NASCAR

Spud Webb - NBA

Schedule of events

