Ocean Boulevard reopens after electrical fire in North Myrtle Beach

Scissor lift at scene of fire (Source: Michael Walter) Scissor lift at scene of fire (Source: Michael Walter)

 NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) - South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach between 13th Ave South and 15th Ave South reopened following an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon. 

A power line came down at 1410 South Ocean Blvd., said Pat Dowling, spokesman for the city. A contractor was using a scissor lift when it stalled then, the electrical fire happened.

No injuries were reported.

