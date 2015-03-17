Counselors on-site at Darlington County schools after teen student struck, killed by 2 vehicles

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Hours after a teen girl died after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross the street Tuesday morning, Darlington County school officials sprung into action. Counselors were on-site at Darlington High School and Pate Elementary School.The victim was identified as 15-year-old Daejah Hough, according to Darlington County Coroner, Todd Hardee. According to Hardee, Hough died around 6:30 a.m. Hough's two siblings were with her, said Audrey Childers, spokesperson for Darlington County School District.SC Department of Public Safety officials say Hough was hit by a freightliner truck and then by a Chrysler minivan while she was trying to cross US Highway 52 at Syracuse Street. Hough was a pedestrian.





"Our investigation into this morning's incident is ongoing; however, we have our bus routes set up so no child ever has to cross a four-lane highway to get to a bus stop," said Childers.



According to the coroner, Hough died at a local hospital.



No charges will be filed against the drivers. The pedestrian was at fault for unlawfully trying to cross the highway, according to SCDPS.



This incident is under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner and the SCHP.



