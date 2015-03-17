Myrtle Beach Police arrest 2 brothers for drug related charges

Police say David Tisdale stated the crack cocaine was his and he was arrested and charged with trafficking crack cocaine.(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department).

Lamont Tisdale was found hiding in a closet and was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin 2nd offense, possession with intent to distribute cocaine 2nd offense, and simple possession of marijuana.(Source: MBPD).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two brothers have been arrested by the Myrtle Beach Police Department on drug related charges.

On March 14, officers responded to a home on Yaupon Drive in an attempt to locate Lamont Tisdale who had an active resisting arrest warrant, according to the report.

Lamont Tisdale's brother, David Tisdale, allowed officers inside the home to search for Lamont and while doing so, officers noticed several drug paraphernalia.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home and were able to locate 10.2 grams of cocaine, .8 grams of heroin, and 1.6 grams of a green leafy substance, stated in the report.

Lamont Tisdale was found hiding in a closet and was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin 2nd offense, possession with intent to distribute cocaine 2nd offense, and simple possession of marijuana.

Police say David Tisdale stated the crack cocaine was his and he was arrested and charged with trafficking crack cocaine.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. ?