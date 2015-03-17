Conway Police search for bulldozer stolen from job site

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police Department is investigating after a piece of equipment was stolen from a local job site.

Officers with CPD responded to the area of Pickens Road, Monday around 10 p.m. in regards to a reported stolen excavator. A witness told police that around 10:20 p.m. he saw males load the excavator onto a trailer. According to the witness, the males were driving a white panel truck with a yellow light bar and towing trailer. The males then left the area with the excavtor in the direction of Highway 378.

The witness described the suspects as white males.

The stolen equipment is a yellow 2006 Komatsu Model PC78US-6. The excavator had a City of Conway seal on its side at the time that it was stolen.

Anyone who has information on this stolen equipment should contact CPD at (843)248-1790.

