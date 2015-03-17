Red Bone Alley expansion brings over 40 jobs to Florence County

Red Bone Alley Foods is expected to bring over 40 new jobs to Florence County.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Red Bone Alley Foods is expected to bring over 40 new jobs to Florence County.

A company that provides regional SC cuisine is expanding its operations in Florence County. According to a press release, “The $3.5 million investment will establish sauce, marinade and spice production manufacturing operations, creating an expected 45 new jobs in Florence, S.C.”

"We are more than excited to finally bring our production capabilities back home to South Carolina. After all, there's just something special about the taste of home-made food," said Red Bone Alley Owner, Dale Barth. Since being established in 1993, Red Bone Alley Foods is not only a restaurant but a provider of food products sold in grocery outlets throughout the nation.

The Red Bone Alley restaurant includes a bar and the entire Florence facility will be 15,000-square feet, located on 198 NB Baroody Street. "I applaud Red Bone Alley Foods, LLC everyone who pitched in to make this deal possible, and moreover, Red Bone Alley for continually investing in our workforce. Every job counts," said Florence mayor, Stephen Wikela.

Hiring for new positions are expected to begin in March, according to officials. Anyone interested in employment at the new business should visit Red Bone Alley's careers page online.

