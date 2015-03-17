Two arrested for prostitution following undercover online investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man and woman are behind bars and facing prostitution charges, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

An undercover police officer contacted 22-year-old Sarah Letourneau after researching possible prostitution advertisements online. The officer made contact with her and she agreed to a 1 hour session for $200.

Letourneau agreed to meet at an address matching Red Roof Inn in Myrtle Beach. Once there, undercover officers recorded her agreeing to sexual acts for money.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old man dropped Letourneau and parked beside the building while Letourneau went inside. Both of them were arrested for prostitution.

