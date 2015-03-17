Uber driver cited twice in 1 week for operating without business license

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An uber driver cited last week for driving without a business license was cited again, according to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He was picked up at the same place, for the same thing around 1 a.m. Monday.

Officers caught up with the driver heading away from Broadway at the Beach and pulled him over. He told officers he received a citation for driving without a business license last week. He then said he wasn't currently driving as an Uber driver, and that the car full of people was a group he knew from school.

The report says he then changed his story saying he knew the people from Facebook.

When a passenger told police the group had used Uber to get the ride, the driver admitted to police he lied and didn't really know the passengers.

He was given another citation for operating without a business license.

Police ended up calling a cab for the passengers, and the driver will be in court in April.

A separate police report shows a driver with the same name and vehicle was cited on Monday, March 9 at Broadway at the Beach. On that night, the report says he told police he was under the impression he didn't need a business license to drive for Uber. They informed him a business license was required to operate in the City of Myrtle Beach and gave him a citation.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.