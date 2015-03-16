City leaders vote to pay for portion of Cherry Grove dredging project, leave residents to foot $5.5M

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach city leaders voted to pay for a portion of the Cherry Grove dredging project, which means residents will need to fund $5.5 million worth of the work.

North Myrtle Beach City Council moves forward with Cherry Grove dredging project

In the past, the city said it's not fair to fully-fund the project because the project won't benefit all the taxpayers.

The dredging is set to begin in October.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.