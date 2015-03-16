North Myrtle Beach police to have heavy presence Memorial Day weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach city leaders announced police will be staying in hotels located downtown in an effort to deter crime Memorial Day weekend.

Officials said they hope the cruisers parked outside the hotels will make people think twice about breaking the law.

Some hotels will be providing rooms for the officers.

The city will give officers $35 a day for food.

Officers will be able to use the money wherever they want, creating a heavy police presence at different restaurants across the city.

Most of the costs for the extra officers will be covered by tax dollars along with some state funding.

