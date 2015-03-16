Excitement builds on CCU campus as trip to NCAA's draws near

For first year students, this is a new experience but following the team has made it a memorable one.

"Coming in as a freshman, all the sports, going to all the games, supporting the team is very exciting, especially with Coastal being the only team from the Big South Conference to make it," said James Wilson, CCU freshman. "Winning it there on our home court was very exciting," he added.



Students said they are hopeful the tournament will bring some well-deserved attention to Coastal Carolina.



"Especially because our school is so small a lot of people over look us. Even last year at their appearance they didn't even know how to pronounce our names. Now we're back-to-back, going to March Madness, so it's really exciting," admited Mikayla Williams, junior.

For those who aren't making the 1,300 mile-trip to Omaha, they're looking for a way everyone can watch the game together, as a school.

"I think they definitely should have some sort of thing where students can come together and watch the game," said Wilson.



"I imagine we will have some sort of watch party because obviously we're in Omaha, so we want to make sure that we can get everyone together and watch it because I don't think as many people will make it out this year as they did last year," added Daniel Schubert, athletic ticket manager.