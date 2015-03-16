Fire crews fight flames at Conway home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fire crews fight flames at Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Two fire departments fought flames at a Conway home Monday night. No one was hurt.

The Conway Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire before 9 p.m.

Investigators have opened a case to determine the cause of the fire at the home on Highland Avenue, said Chief Jeremy Carter, with the Conway Fire Department.

