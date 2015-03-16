New fire chief named in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety has named its new fire chief.

Garry Spain succeeds Chief Tom Barstow. Barstow retired Feb. 20 after more than 30 years of service in the city.

Spain comes to the department from the City of Raleigh Fire Department, according to Jay Fernandez, director of public safety for the city of North Myrtle Beach.Spain has more than 27 years of experience and “brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Fernandez.Spain is scheduled to be on board by the middle of April.