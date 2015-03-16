New sights in store for Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - Carolina Forest is coined as one of the fastest growing areas. To continue that growth spurt, a new restaurant is among many more developments speeding our way.Taco Bell has submitted plans to the county to open directly in front of Gander Mountain. There are still other spaces available for new businesses to surround the store. As of now, county planners told WMBF News, Taco Bell has been the only to submit plans for the area.Once it gets a building permit from the county, it will be the first Taco Bell in Carolina Forest. It won't be the only first; Publix is set to open in the area in 2016, and just on the southbound side of Highway 501 is a brand new Starbucks, which opened Friday. Soon to open next door will be a brand new dentist office, followed by one more space to be filled in the Carolina Forest Commons.Gander Mountain is set to open April 16. Taco Bell has not set a date; it is still awaiting County approval.Down the road with the opening of Gander Mountain is an attempt to ease your commute. Part of the area development is the extension of Glenforest Road which will eventually be the road to get you from the Tanger Outlets to Carolina Forest Boulevard, avoiding and alleviating some congestion on US-501.While some drivers may grunt at the idea of more traffic, business owners say it's proof of s a good sign.

Chris Evans, co-owner of the Grumpy Monk said since opening two weeks ago, business has been booming.

“The developments are popping up left and right,” said Evans. “I, without question, see that growing and more business is going to come with it, especially with the tourist season coming right around the corner."



The next step for county leaders in this area is dealing with that traffic. Widening US-501, between Conway and Myrtle Beach is a project currently being considered by the county's Ride III committee.



Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.