Lululemon to open at Tanger Outlets in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The self-described yoga-inspired athletic apparel company, Lululemon has arrived in Myrtle Beach. The store is scheduled to open this spring.

Yoga clothes & running gear for sweaty workouts can be found in Suite Unit 635 at Tanger Outlets.

Lululemon has announced job openings, too. Applications can be found here: http://www.lululemon.com/about/careers/jobs/store-jobs/

