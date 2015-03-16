Nichols man sentenced to 30 years for 2012 father, son shooting deaths

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Nichols man was sentenced to 30 years in the 2012 murders of a father and son.

Nehemiah Evans pleaded guilty to the charges Feb. 25, according to court records. Monday, Judge Larry Hyman sentenced Evans to 30 years in prison on the two counts, but ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Amos Hatfield and Tommy Hatfield were found shot to death at a home on Red Bluff Road on an early morning in August 2012.

Evans was one of three charged in the deaths. Odom Bryan Bryant, of Tabor City, and Sandy Lee Locklear, of Tabor City, were also sentenced for the crimes.

Investigators said Locklear participated in the murders and conspired with the two men to rob and kill her husband and his son.

