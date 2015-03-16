Darlington County officials search for missing teen

MISSING: Shanna D. Mikell - If you see her, please contact the Darlington County Sheriff's Office at 843-398-4501 | Darlington County Sheriff's Office

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 16-year-old has been reported missing by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

Shanna D. Mikell, from Oleander Drive in the Darlington area of Darlington County,was last seen driving her guardian's vehicle, which is a silver 2012 Honda Accord bearing SC tag IPR-619, according to authorities.

She has ties to Georgia and Aiken, SC, said Sheriff Wayne Byrd with the sheriff's office.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has seen the missing juvenile or vehicle, please contact the Darlington County Sheriff's Office at 843-398-4501 or 843-398-4920.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.