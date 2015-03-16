Duplin Winery announces 50 job openings at North Myrtle Beach location

Duplin Winery is under construction and scheduled to open in April.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Duplin Winery, the largest winery in the South, according to its website, has announced job opportunities for its newest location scheduled to open later next month.

The Duplin Winery Family said it is looking to hire about 50 people to fill 30 full-time and 20 part-time for all positions.

The winery, still under construction, is located on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach, north of Barefoot Landing.

"We're hoping that we can bring a different experience to North Myrtle Beach that they may have not gotten," said Jonathan Fussell, president of Duplin Winery.

Fussell said when it's done Duplin will have spent about $5 million for the family's dream.

"My grandfather and brother have always dreamed of this. They started coming down here in the 1990s. They would come here just about every summer and do research and study the area,” Fussell added.

“[My grandfather] passed away about five years ago and my brother and I were thinking it's time for our brand to expand," he confessed. The 15,000-square-foot winery is not just about wine.

"Folks can get frozen drinks while they are shopping around or listening to music on the patio. We make wine fudge, and we make our own crackers that folks can sample while they are here at the winery," Fussell explained.

When the doors finally open at the winery, you'll be part of what the winery calls a fun and interactive winery experience.

For $5, you'll get to sample 14 different wines. In the wine bottling room, you will see about 100 bottles of wine processed by the hour. There will be three wine-tasting bars, areas to shop, see how their other gourmet products, like fudge, and crackers are made, and a frozen wine spritzers dispensary.

Duplin Winery also plans to build a bridge to connect with its neighboring business, Alligator Adventure, where visitors can enjoy both attractions.

The goal is to enhance the winery experience by offering a variety and something unique.

North Myrtle Beach Chamber President Marc Jordan said he is excited to see the winery come to the area. He said he believes the winery will create wealth for the community, which will have an sustainable impact in North Myrtle Beach.

