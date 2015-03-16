Walmart to fill up to 600 seasonal positions at Grand Strand locations

Walmart has announced a plan to hire up to 600 seasonal associates for the beach season. | AP Images

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Walmart has announced a plan to hire up to 600 seasonal associates for the beach season, partnering with Miller-Motte Technical College (MMTC) to offer the job placement opportunities along the Grand Strand.

The local hiring events span three months and will be held at the college, according to a news release issued by the media relations department for Walmart.

The first hiring event is scheduled Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Other hiring events have been scheduled April 11 and 25, and May 2, also from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to Walmart.

In addition to the hiring events at MMTC, interested applicants may apply online at www.walmart.com/apply or in-store at the following locations:

· 550 Highway 17 North, North Myrtle Beach

· 10820 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach

· 541 Seaboard Street, Myrtle Beach

· 2751 Beaver Run Boulevard, Surfside

· 545 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet

