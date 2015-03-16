Gang awareness class to be held in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Mt. Triumph Missionary Baptist Church and the ELITE Youth Program will hold a “Gang Awareness Class” on Saturday, March 21, 2015 at 9 a.m. The event will bring awareness to parents, schools, churches, and communities on the dangers of gang violence.

The ELITE Youth Program is a non-profit organization that is working with youth to reduce juvenile delinquency through education and by providing mentors for those in need.

“This event along with others will help drive gang violence and gang activity out of our communities,” Motivational Speaker for ELITE Youth Program Gerald Hare said. “Our goal is to inform as many parents so they can be on the lookout for gang signs and gang activity.”

Topics that will be discussed at the event include gang violence, gang recruitment, gang colors, community and school graffiti, reasons not to join gangs, and many more.

The program is also looking to build a "teen zone" in Conway, and is looking for people to help that are not afraid to stand up to support the youth.

Mt. Triumph Missionary Baptist Church is located on 391 Mt. Triumph Lane, Conway, SC 29577. The church holds a different topic every third Saturday of every month.

For more information, you can contact Gerald Hare at (803)387-3612 or gahare@scdjj.net.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.