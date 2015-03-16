Man wanted in connection to strong armed robbery, burglary in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection to two crimes that occurred in January.(Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection to two crimes that occurred in January.

Mathew Lamay is wanted for strong arm robbery and burglary.

First, the MBPD responded to a convenience store on 1611 South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach in reference to a strong armed robbery. The robbery occurred on January 18 around 5:40 a.m.

When police arrived, a black register drawer with a broken plastic cover could be seen on the floor in front of the entrance doors. Police say the register was lying about eight feet inside the store. According to the police report, the register was still attached to the counter by a cord. The register contained one dollar bills and coins.

The victim told police that the suspect came into the store and asked for a dime in exchange for his eight pennies. The victim provided the change and closed the drawer. The victim said the suspect asked for a change exchange a second time and when the victim opened the drawer to provide the change, the suspect allegedly grabbed the monitor in front of the register to move it out of the way.

In an attempt to open the register, the suspect threw the register on the floor twice. The second time he threw it, the register opened, the suspect took the money and fled.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident. They also searched the area for the suspect and were unable to find him.

The register was processed for fingerprints.

Lamay is also wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred between January 23 and January 27.

Another victim told police that he left his residence on Ocean Boulevard to go visit relatives in North Carolina on January 23 and when he returned multiple items from the room were moved and were out of place.

When police arrived, they observed that drawers were open and personal items were out of place. According to the police report, an air conditioning unit that was placed on an exterior wall in the living room was forced inside the home.

The victim said two televisions, a VCR, a passport, a sentry safe, miscellaneous personal identifications, money and bank statements were missing from the residence. The victim said Lamay is a person of interest. According to the victim, the suspect owes him money and has been to his residence frequently for construction work.

The victim said the suspect is known to abuse drugs and has taken advantage of him in the past.

If anyone has information on Lamay's whereabouts contact MBPD.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.