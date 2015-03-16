Suspect admits to selling items at pawn shop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for a suspect who received stolen goods and petit larceny.

Elijh Stuart Brooks, a 38-year-old white male, is wanted for selling stolen goods to a Dick's Pawn Shop, according to an MBPD news release.

The victim stated that around October 1, 2014 she let the offender live at the residence. She bought the residence in 2012 but never lived there.

The victim went back to the residence on November 7, 2014, and nothing appeared to be missing from the location. When she recently went back to the residence on December 1, 2014 she stated she found her items packed into bags in the living room and found that her clothes were gone.

She didn't see who took the clothes, and does not know when they went missing. The other items missing included a knife set and coffee pot. The victim reported the property missing was worth around $37,000.

The knife set was “Case” brand knives in a wood box and was sold at Dick's Pawn Shop on October 27, 2014. On January 27, 2015 the offender admitted to selling the knives at the pawn shop, according to the police department.

According to police the offender was supposed to turn himself in, and is now wanted. His last known address is 1458 St Thomas Cir, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

If you have any information on the location of the suspect, contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843)918-1382.

