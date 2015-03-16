Myrtle Beach Police Department seeks 3 shoplifting suspects

MBPD has warrants out for the arrest of Dean Evans (Source: MBPD).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three shoplifting suspects are wanted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

MBPD has warrants out for the arrest of Caleb Jay Sisk, Christy Ann Sisk and Travis Dean Evans in connection for shoplifting charges.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the suspects contact MBPD at (843)918-1382 and reference case number 15-001849.

