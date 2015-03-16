Report: Man threatens, robs store clerk at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect that robbed the Circle K gas station at gunpoint on 65th North Kings Highway.

The suspect entered the store around 10:40 p.m. and went to the bathroom, according to a MBPD report. He left the bathroom and went back in a second time. The suspect went and grabbed a grape soda and waited in the line behind the customer in front of him. When he got to the register he threatened the clerk with a gun to give him the money or he was going to kill her.

He referred to the victim by name, and then said: "I want you to open the drawer and give me all the money or I will blow your brains out," according to the report. After getting the money, the suspect left around the side of the store.

The suspect is described by police as a 30-to-40-year-old black male, about 5-feet-7-inches tall, 160 pounds, with pimples on his face. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a maroon colored long sleeves shirt underneath. He had on black pants with maroon basketball shorts underneath them. The suspect wore a black hat and white and blue canvas shoes. The suspect was seen having all gold teeth and was not wearing gloves.

If you have any information, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843)918-1382, extension 1905 for Detective Kitelinger.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.