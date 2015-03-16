Contractor schedules right shoulder closure in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Contractor schedules right shoulder closure in Horry County

There will be a shoulder closure on S-611 on Peachtree Road from March 17-20. There will be a shoulder closure on S-611 on Peachtree Road from March 17-20.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There will be a shoulder closure on S-611 on Peachtree Road from March 17-20.

According to Horry County officials, the right shoulder closure will be 1.5 miles to 1.7 miles from Dick Pond Road. 

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.    

Powered by Frankly