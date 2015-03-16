Robeson County Sheriff's Office makes arrest following NC man's death

Joshua Earl Maynor, 27, of West Pembroke, North Carolina has been charged with second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. (Source: vinelink.com)

Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a North Carolina man was found dead Sunday.

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a suspect for the murder of a NC man.

RCSO is investigating a possible murder after a man was found dead Sunday. Police responded to 98 McGoogan Road where they found 33-year-old Marvin Ray Jones of Shannon, NC, on the ground beside a van around 12:41 a.m.

Joshua Earl Maynor, 27, of West Pembroke, North Carolina has been charged with second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Maynor is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $106,000 secured bond.

Police say the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy. RCSO's Homicide Division is interviewing witnesses to determine what caused Jones' death.



More information will be posted as it becomes available.



