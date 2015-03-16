Horry County Fire Rescue crews battle mobile home fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews battled a mobile home fire Monday morning.The residence is a single wide mobile home on Bombing Range Road in the Wampee community. Units from Stephens Crossroad, Red Bluff, Wampee and Lake Arrowhead responded to the blaze. According to HCFR's official Twitter page, there was “fire showing on arrival of first units.”Officials say the home was 50 percent involved. According to HCFR, the resident of the home was able to escape without injury due to notification from neighbors.

The Red Cross will be assisting the resident.



