'The BIG Sweep' community cleanup effort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – ‘The BIG Sweep' is encouraging all property owners, commercial and residential, to come out and work together to spruce up the area before the tourist season really begins.

On Wednesday, March 18 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation District and the City of Myrtle Beach will be hosting ‘The BIG Sweep' cleanup effort.

‘The BIG Sweep' is a community partnership and the more volunteers and participants the better. The DRC and the City of Myrtle Beach are looking forward to showing off the downtown and its commitment to the visitors and locals.

If you would like to volunteer to be a ‘BIG Sweep' team member, click here to learn more about the cleanup effort and to complete a volunteer form.

Teams of volunteers and DRC and City staff will be assigned to several different areas in the DRC District.

