St. Patrick's Day celebration thrives on a beautiful day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The sunshine and warm weather just could not stay away for the second day of he St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the old pavilion in Myrtle Beach.

This event has been around since 2009, but just this year became a two-day celebration. The extended time period was an effort to drive business to the area.

"This is the first time we've ever done two days and we just want to bring more economy into the area and have people stay a little bit longer, give them more reasons to enjoy the beach just one more day," explained Oceanfront Merchants Association Director Peggy Iverson.



Due to the weather, Saturday's attendance was about 60 percent lower than expected. As a result, festival attendees are very appreciative for this second day.



"Oh my Lord, yes! It gives you a chance to actually do the stuff that wasn't opened yesterday that is open today, like the inflatables and whatnot," said Myrtle Beach resident Asa Whitley.



In the past years this festival has brought in between 10,000 and 15,000 people. While Saturday was slower than normal, on Sunday, vendors have definitely seen a boost.



"We're having more people right now than we had all day yesterday, and it's 10 o'clock in the morning" added Peter Sinish, Owner of Food Designs.



"There are so many things going on - you got the bands, the carnival, games and food galore. So, I mean, there's a lot to do here. Plus, you've got the strip, the boardwalk, there's a lot of things to do here," explained Ron Thomas, a Conway resident.

Iverson added that the response from the public has been so positive that they plan to continue the two-day St. Patrick's Day Celebration tradition in upcoming years.

The City of Myrtle Beach Police Department helped with security for the event and as of Sunday morning, there have been no disturbances or complaints reported.

