Coastal Carolina draws 16 seed, will face Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina basketball has pulled a number 16 seed in the 2015 NCAA Tournament, and will face top-seeded Wisconsin in the second round on Friday. The game is part of the west regional, and will be played in Omaha, Nebraska. Tipoff is set for approximately 9:20 eastern time, and will be broadcast on TBS.It will mark the Chants' fourth tourney appearance in school history, and second in as many seasons. Coastal won the Big South Championship last week by beating UNC Asheville, Gardner-Webb and Winthrop to earn a spot in the field of 68. The Chants are 24-9 this year. Wisconsin is coming off of a national semifinal appearance last season and brings a 31-3 record to Omaha.