Man thanks Beach Patrol for saving him following kite surfing incident

One man expressed his gratitude after he was rescued by the Beach Patrol Unit following a kite-surfing incident gone wrong.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One man expressed his gratitude after he was rescued by the Beach Patrol Unit following a kite-surfing incident gone wrong.

The Beach Patrol Unit conducted the water rescue on March 5, 2015. The individual was kitesurfing, and suddenly stranded at sea, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department's official Facebook page. “I was kite surfing with a friend at 42nd Avenue North in favorable conditions when a fast-moving storm front caught us by surprise and a sudden change in wind direction stranded me at sea,” said Jason Capuzzi.

On their Facebook page, MBPD posted the letter that Capuzzi wrote, thanking the patrolmen who saved him. “I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for the service provided to me by members of the Myrtle Beach Beach Patrol, Officers T. Klimas and J. Freeman. These men deserve special recognition and sincere thanks from me and my family for zealous performance of their duties in potentially dangerous conditions.” Capuzzi said.

Capuzzi said he spent nearly an hour in the water trying to swim to shore in off-shore winds exceeding 30 miles per hour, after ditching his kite. He thought the situation was dire until he saw Beach Patrol vehicles rally in front of him on the beach.

He went on to say, “as a former first responder, a former Army medic, and a current public servant, I know what it feels like to serve in a capacity that is largely a thankless job. It is probably rare that a police officer responds to a call where people are actually happy to see him.”

Beach Patrol took Capuzzi's name and information and told him that they would return his gear if it washed ashore. Capuzzi said the next day his kite, bar and lines were returned to him. According to Capuzzi, his gear was undamaged.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.