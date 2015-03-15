Florence man arrested following deadly motel shooting

Witnesses told police after an altercation with Hawkins, multiple shots were fired and the shooter fled the scene toward another motel. (Source: Conor McCue).

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Florence man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a motel.

According to Florence County Coroner, Keith vonLutcken, the victim was identified as 21-year-old Raheem Hawkins. Hawkins was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

vonLutcken said an autopsy will be conducted Monday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.



Cedric Robinson, 22, of Florence was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and receiving stolen goods Sunday.



Florence County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting at the Suburban Extended Stay Inn on 1914 West Lucas Street at Highway 52 and Interstate 95 in Florence. The incident occurred Sunday around 12:38 p.m.

Witnesses told police after an altercation with Hawkins, multiple shots were fired and the shooter fled the scene toward another motel. Later, FCSO located Robinson and took him into custody along with a handgun believed to be used in the altercation, according to police. The handgun was reported to have been stolen.

FCSO officials say Robinson may make an appearance before a Florence County Magistrate Monday. Robinson will also likely appear before a Circuit Court judge for a bond hearing for the murder charge.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed.

